Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 38.1% in October

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,216,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,336,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares during the period.

NDP opened at $22.95 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

