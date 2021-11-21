Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the October 14th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTTAY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

