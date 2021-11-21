Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Purchases 10,652 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Francis Patrick Ostronic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 1,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900.00.

NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,236.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.26%.

CYTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

