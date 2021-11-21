Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Purchases $63,643.64 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $63,643.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,557 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,620.50.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.