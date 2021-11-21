Craig Hallum Cuts Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Price Target to $29.50

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $29.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LABP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.69.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

