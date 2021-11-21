Benchmark Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $365.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $230.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $329.85 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $330.88. The stock has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a PE ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.