Mizuho Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $335.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $235.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.75.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $329.85 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $330.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

