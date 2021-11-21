Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.86.

Get Heska alerts:

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $176.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.79. Heska has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.