Man Group plc Has $481,000 Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.