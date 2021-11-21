Man Group plc Has $495,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $292,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $106.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $86.25 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67.

