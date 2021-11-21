Man Group plc Invests $526,000 in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in ON24 by 52.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ON24 by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 693.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 308.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $783.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $698,467.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,315.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 165,257 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,638,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 754,562 shares of company stock worth $16,499,469.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.