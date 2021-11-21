MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 476.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 56.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPZM. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

