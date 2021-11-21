Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,488 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

