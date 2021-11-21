Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Denny’s worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 299,792 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of DENN opened at $14.49 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $918.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

