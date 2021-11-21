Robert W. Baird Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $285.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.46.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $286.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,592.13, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 1-year low of $204.86 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Workday by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Workday by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Workday by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 281,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Workday by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,896,000 after acquiring an additional 135,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.