Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

