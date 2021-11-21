Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Acme United worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 69.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Acme United in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acme United in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acme United in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACU opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

