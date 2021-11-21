Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

