UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Newmark Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $16.84 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.38%.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

