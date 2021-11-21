Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 87,125 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,552 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 76,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $291.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.16. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.85 and a 12-month high of $298.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

