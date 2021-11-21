Amalgamated Bank Invests $325,000 in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,689,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 703,343 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNMR opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.45. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 7.36.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on DNMR shares. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

