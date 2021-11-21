Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 73,136 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $33,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Avnet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.