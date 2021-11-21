Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,759 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

