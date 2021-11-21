Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,418 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Popular worth $35,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,761. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

