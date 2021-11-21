SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 578,344 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $36,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,672,000 after acquiring an additional 437,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 698,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 38.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,615,000 after acquiring an additional 726,184 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 48.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 706,525 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.41%.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

