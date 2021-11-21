Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORI opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Old Republic International news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,049,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $33,664 and have sold 307,100 shares valued at $8,136,303. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

