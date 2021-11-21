Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 49,328 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,328 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.51% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

