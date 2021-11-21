MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCEL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 71.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AVITA Medical Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

