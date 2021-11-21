Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 123.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

