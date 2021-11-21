MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,256 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Funko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,214,102.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,248 shares of company stock worth $10,307,304. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $891.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

