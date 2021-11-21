Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $50,766.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $173.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $173.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

