Insider Buying: Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) CFO Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) CFO Rice Doug purchased 1,400 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OFIX opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.48 million, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,235 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.