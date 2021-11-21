Sean E. Feeney Acquires 5,200 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $685.55 million, a PE ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cantaloupe by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 458,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.