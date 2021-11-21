Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. UMH Properties reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 128,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.92%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

