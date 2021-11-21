Zacks: Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDXS. Cowen increased their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Codexis has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

