Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 3,340 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMC. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,064 shares of company stock worth $37,331,434 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

