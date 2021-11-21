Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of Seneca Foods worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.78. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $404.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $372.26 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

