28,810 Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $79.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,845. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

