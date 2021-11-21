Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $331.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $104.27 and a 12 month high of $332.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.91 and its 200 day moving average is $264.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

