Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 343,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 22.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 92,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 610.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,451 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.