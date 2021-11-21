Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 400,197 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,197 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 67,152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UA shares. Cowen increased their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UA opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

