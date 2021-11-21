Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after buying an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 535,653 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 21.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 249,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

