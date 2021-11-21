Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $607,000 Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Aaron’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aaron’s by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Aaron’s by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAN opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 4,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

