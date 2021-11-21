Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

SSAA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.