Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.72 Million in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Methanex by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Methanex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.03. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. Methanex’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.