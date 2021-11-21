Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,250,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,401.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,262.38 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,624.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,593.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

