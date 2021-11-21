California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 463,533 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,375,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 111,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $22,296,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,055,768 shares of company stock worth $33,432,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

