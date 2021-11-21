AQR Capital Management LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 37.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $63.85 on Friday. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,871. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.