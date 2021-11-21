AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNO opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

