California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $138,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

RPT stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

